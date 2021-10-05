Call of Duty: mythical maps remade in LEGO … and their price!

Minecraft, GTA V or Zelda: Breath of the Wild … All the successful video games of recent years have had the right to impressive 3D creations. Today, Call of Duty is the object: eight of the license cards have been reproduced entirely in … LEGO bricks!

To celebrate the Modern Warfare engine (which returns with Vanguard on November 05), the DiamondLobby media has decided to reproduce eight iconic Call of Duty license cards in LEGO.

On its site, DiamondLobby explained the process followed. It says use free software Bricklink Studio 2.0 : it includes a library of different LEGO bricks and allows you to build (on your computer) creations with them. DiamondLobby then worked with the 3D designer to recreate the different maps block by block. Once the constructions were made, the site mainly did post-production: it took a picture of each achievement in a special angle, so that it corresponded with the one displayed by the game on the loading screens. Then came the photo retouching with in particular the adjustment of the brightness.

Pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard

Almost $ 20,000 needed

So what were DiamondLobby’s choices? The eight cards chosen have all been in the spotlight at one time or another: Crash in Modern Warfare, Nuketown with Black Ops or Raid with Black Ops: Cold War. On its site, Diamond Lobby has also indicated the size and price of each achievement. In the order of the images, it looks like this:





Castle : 12,873 pieces, 1.56mx 2.02mx 0.64m and 2,508 dollars

: 12,873 pieces, 1.56mx 2.02mx 0.64m and 2,508 dollars Crash : 2,167 pieces, 1.11mx 1.46mx 0.3m and 1340 dollars

: 2,167 pieces, 1.11mx 1.46mx 0.3m and 1340 dollars Firing Range : 5,133 pieces, 1.94mx 1.79mx 0.41m and 1,988 dollars

: 5,133 pieces, 1.94mx 1.79mx 0.41m and 1,988 dollars Nuketown : 5,953 pieces, 1.54mx 1.35mx 0.67m and 3,033 dollars

: 5,953 pieces, 1.54mx 1.35mx 0.67m and 3,033 dollars Rust : 1,811 pieces, 1.28mx 1.28mx 0.82m and 1,810 dollars

: 1,811 pieces, 1.28mx 1.28mx 0.82m and 1,810 dollars Slums : 3,456 pieces, 1.92m, 1.3m, 0.53m and 1,591 dollars

: 3,456 pieces, 1.92m, 1.3m, 0.53m and 1,591 dollars Terminal : 18,043 pieces, 3.97mx 2.87mx 0.52m and 4,726 dollars

: 18,043 pieces, 3.97mx 2.87mx 0.52m and 4,726 dollars Raid : 14,152 pieces, 1.76mx 2.19mx 0.42m and 2,474 dollars

It is therefore Terminal which was the most demanding card, and this on all fronts since it cost 4,726 dollars (4,076 euros) and will have required 18,043 parts. In total, 19,470 dollars (16,000 euros) were needed. It is in any case a very nice way to wait for the next installment of Call of Duty. Vanguard is expected on November 05 on PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: DiamondLobby