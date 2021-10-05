



Game news Call of Duty Warzone: Activision Introduces New Battle Pass

On October 7, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will launch their sixth season of content. As usual, the whole thing comes with a new battle pass, unveiled on video by Activision.

Logically, this should be the very last season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard arriving November 5 next. Three new cards will accompany the season, and changes are expected in Verdansk on the Downtown or Stadium side. In this sixth battle pass, players will find the usual 100 stages to be crossed, associated with various rewards, including cosmetic items, weapons, music and even pendants. But above all, players should be able to unblock a new operator. This is Alex Mason, one of the great figures of the license Black Ops. No change to note on the side of the platforms concerned since, as expected, the new season will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Through MalloDelic, Writing jeuxvideo.com