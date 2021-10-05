Candice (Koh-Lanta) in a relationship with Jérémy: 2 years of secrecy before formalization, the reason revealed

20 years is worth celebrating! Koh Lanta celebrates its anniversary with a top-level All Stars season. And among the adventurers in the casting, viewers find the beautiful Candice, already seen in 2016 in Treasure Island then in 2018 in The Heroes’ Battle. The opportunity for her to give her news to Purepeople.com. Her new life as a business woman, her real estate project or even her relationship with Jérémy, also an adventurer of Koh Lanta… Candice indulges.

What has changed in your life since your first participation in 2016?

I was a student, 100% in sport and wakeboarding precisely, I did not have a boyfriend. Today, I created my company, I have my cryotherapy center, I have been in a relationship with Jérémy since 2016, I travel, I still wakeboard but less because it took me time without saving me a living . In fact, a lot has changed.

You had confided that you had problems when you opened your cryotherapy center, where are you?

I don’t know if it can be resolved because my center attracts a little jealousy. There are false appointments made to waste my time a little … I always remain on my guard. It’s the world of work, but I don’t have that spirit. During the Covid, there is a center not far from mine which was closed during confinement even though I had done research and the prefecture had authorized the opening of my center. So I called the other center to tell them to take the same steps to avoid losing too much money. Mutual aid and benevolence, that’s more of my state of mind.





After years of love, you formalized your relationship with Jérémy in December 2018. Why did you wait so long?

We were leaving on an adventure and we didn’t want us to talk about our love story but rather about us as full adventurers. We didn’t want it to turn to Flames of love. We preferred to keep our private life, private and not to talk about it. But everyone knew more or less. We often went on trips together, we did a lot of things together … And it was only after our second Koh Lanta that we formalized our relationship.

You revealed on social networks moving in together! What would be the next step?

At the moment, we are tenants. But we bought an apartment on plans that will be delivered in 2022. The next step will be to fit out our real home to our liking. There are also plans to buy an old holiday home and renovate it. We would like to be near the sea, the ocean and have our little cocoon there. And we’ll see later if I have a marriage proposal … (laughs).

