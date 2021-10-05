Capcom: The PC more than ever at the center of the strategy

Not long ago, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise will be released on PC on January 12th. A wish expressed as of the announcement of the game, but falls within a much more global strategy of the publisher: to make the PC its main platform.

Already in 2019, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, director of operations at Capcom, declared that the growth in PC sales could no longer be overlooked. A statement that was only the beginning of a new strategy, which continues to grow even today. In a new interview with Nikkei, Haruhiro Tsujimoto said that the PC would now be the main target platform by titles developed at Capcom:

The PC is the global sales leader. Take Resident Evil 7, it still sells over a million copies a year. The number of PC gamers greatly increased in Japan during the pandemic. We have started to establish that we are going to make the PC our main platform. During this Tokyo Game Show, we’re focusing on demonstrating the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, and I think audiences will be able to see the change in our approach.



Capcom’s goal is to achieve half of its sales on PC as of next year. The firm is basing its hopes on the good results generated on this medium. Capcom is not giving up on consoles, but wishes to balance the balance of power. Compared to smartphones, which today represent the biggest market, Tsujimoto mentions the impact of the pandemic and declares:

The pandemic has changed the way people think about PC gaming. Smartphones are handy, but their screens are small and touchpads are not necessarily easy to use. They are therefore not suitable for the world of work or videoconferencing courses. I think PCs will be the next big thing after smartphones. Beyond that, the PC also offers a gaming experience with a graphics rendering much superior to home consoles. Therefore, PC gaming is expected to become an increasingly important standard as its visibility increases.