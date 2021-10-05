Cardi B, Bob Sinclar, Kate Moss … The guests dazzled by Messika diamonds

Valérie Messika presented her new collaboration with Kate Moss on Sunday evening at the Ritz.

The Messika jewelry house has unveiled its new sets. Celebrities from all over the world gathered at the Ritz on Sunday evening to discover the jewelry imagined by the founder of the brand, Valérie Messika. American rapper Cardi B was pictured on the front row in a very tight purple outfit. The 28-year-old artist seemed impressed by this collection, designed in collaboration with Kate Moss, also present at the show. Some pieces connected the nose to the ear, others were worn as a “headband”.





French influencers Léna Mahfouf and Carla Ginola posed before sharing on their Instagram accounts a preview of the dinner following the show in the chic Parisian hotel. Models Tina Kunakey, 24, Eden Fines, 24, and Karlie Kloss, 29, were in attendance.

Former Miss France Laury Thilleman arrived on the arm of her husband, Colombian chef Juan Arbelaez. Wearing a bun, Johnny Hallyday’s granddaughter, Ilona Smet, was seen. Musician Bob Sinclar, actress and singer Elisa Tovati and director Maïwenn were also able to discover these precious gems.