Cardi B’s green appearance in “Masked Cucumber” causes hilarity on social networks

The American rapper was in Paris for Fashion Week and intrigued the capital with her outfits, including a full green ensemble from head to toe. Which reminded some of the famous comic book character of the 1970s. And caused many memes and hijackings on the networks.

Purple jumpsuit for the Messika Jewerly show or sequined dress and red feather cape for the inauguration of the “Thierry Mugler: couturissime” exhibition, Cardi B has been increasing the number of colorblock looks lately. This Sunday, October 3, the American rapper chose green, in the middle of Paris Fashion Week. Indeed, the singer wore a green jumpsuit signed by designer Richard Quinn. The very covering set started with a frilly beanie, then a tight top ending with gloves. The jumpsuit also featured pleated pants that completely covered the 28-year-old singer’s feet. All accessorized with a pair of green glasses.

In green and against all



Getty Images



This bright green look of the most original stirred up the Web, reminding the ancients of the character of the Masked Cucumber, hero of the comic book created by Nikita Mandryka in 1965. Fans could not do without it on social networks. Vegetables, plants, or even Kermit the frog, followed a list of hilarious comparisons.

On Twitter, some were talking about the sunflower jumpsuit Will Smith once wore in an episode of the 1990s sitcom, The prince of Bel-Air, while others saw in her Dipsy, the little green being of Teletubbies. “She’s still cute but it looks like an outfit TeletubbiesOne fan commented. “Someone. Please… photoshop her as a Teletubbies baby sunAdded another.

Fortunately for Cardi B, the comments weren’t all ironic. Many of her fans have said it was a bizarre but strong choice in fashion. “You can’t be serious – look at the details of #CardiB fashion – it’s gorgeous!One of them commented.

The interpreter of WAP has caused a stir at a handful of Paris Fashion Week events over the past few days alongside her husband, Offset. Parents of a little girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus, aged 3, they welcomed a little boy on September 4, a happy event announced on the American singer’s Instagram account.