Carlo Ancelotti and his Real Madrid already under fire from critics

What follows after this advertisement

First shakes for Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. After an idyllic start to the season, led by an exceptional Karim Benzema, the Merengues marked time before this international break in October. Three matches without a win, including two defeats that stain against Espanyol Barcelona (1-2), promoted this season in La Liga, and against Sheriff Tiraspol (1-2 at the Bernabeu), a modest Moldovan club participating for the first time to the Champions League. The first criticisms therefore begin to fuse for Ancelotti. He is particularly criticized for turning his starting XI too much and not clearly defining a game system. “The ceaseless changes are the target of the first criticisms towards Carletto”, wrote in particular Mundo Deportivo this morning. The Italian is even doing worse than his predecessor, Zinedine Zidane, at the same time last year. Before the international break in October, the French had led his Real side to 19 points in La Liga (against 17 this year). He was also the leader, but had not finished champion of Spain for 2 small units against Atlético. Is Ancelotti already behind in the title race despite his first place in the standings? Answer within a few months.





Mbappé returns to the controversy with Neymar

It was on September 25 during the Ligue 1 meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes. Released by Mauricio Pochettino, Kylian Mbappé did not mince words on the bench against his Brazilian teammate, Neymar, during a discussion with Idrissa Gueye. For not having given him the pass during a big scoring opportunity, the French had called the Parisian number 10 of “Hobo”. A word he assumed in an interview with The team, published today: “Yes, yes, I said it. Now, these are things that happen all the time in football. It just doesn’t have to be something left. That’s why, immediately afterwards, given the extent of it, I spoke with him about it. “

The officials of this beginning of the week

Serge Aurier found a new club! After the termination of his amicable contract with Tottenham at the end of the 2021 summer transfer window, the Ivorian left-back defender will bounce back in Spain. Yesterday, he signed up for a season plus two as an option with Spanish club Villarreal, who won the Europa League last season. He will find Unai Emery as a coach. Today it’s Yuri Berchiche which ended up on the front page of the officials. The former Paris Saint-Germain side extended his contract with Athletic until June 2024. Finally, Fiorentina by a statement from its president, Rocco Commisso, announced that its star striker, the Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, would not extend his contract beyond June 2023. This leaves the door open to a departure, especially at the end of the season. Juventus would be in the running.