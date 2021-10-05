Casino launches a special 2 euro subscription for students

How to help students, many of whom have been weakened by the Covid-19 crisis, which in particular caused them to lose their odd jobs? Between February and June, the Casino brand had already mobilized in favor of young people, by collecting food products for them, offering them packed lunches worth 5 euros, but also and above all by offering them a 10% reduction on all Casino brand products.

This last operation, in particular, had met its audience. “In total, 9,000 students took advantage of this system in the spring,” says Cédric Osternaud, Executive Director General of Marketing, E-commerce and Innovation for Casino brands. Building on this success, Jean-Charles Naouri’s group therefore decided to repeat the operation, but in a more ambitious version. “We started from the principle that this student population always has a very tight budget and that, for them, every euro counts”, explains Cédric Osternaud.



Until the end of June 2022

Since October 1, and this time until the end of June 2022, the brand, which plebiscites the subscription formulas, therefore offers students to subscribe, up to two euros per month. In exchange, new customers benefit from a 10% discount on all the store’s products, and not just those stamped Casino, ie between 15 and 50,000 references depending on whether they go to a supermarket or a Giant (hypermarket).

Important note: this 10% rebate is effective from the 1st euro spent. In concrete terms, all you have to do is download the Casino Max application (already 200,000 downloads since June 2019), then go to the cash desk with a student card and an identity card for the subscription to be activated.