Casino launches a student subscription for 2 euros per month

Since October 1, this new offer allows young people to benefit from a 10% reduction on all products of the brand throughout the school year.

Two euros per month and -10% on its purchases: this is the new initiative of the Casino brand to support students on a low budget. At a time when the one-and-a-half-year-long Covid crisis has left 18-25 year-olds in great precariousness, the brand is surfing the trend for subscriptions in supermarkets by offering a new formula to students, such as the reveals The Parisian.

Launched on October 1 and valid until June 30, 2022, the Casino offer is open to all students during their school year. The effective subscription from the first euro spent amounts to two euros per month in exchange for which young customers benefit from a 10% discount on all products sold in stores. The formula thus provides access to up to 50,000 references at reduced prices, depending on the group’s brands.

To take advantage of the new tailor-made formula, it is necessary to download the Casino Max application, create a loyalty account and prove your status with a student card and an identity document when going through the checkout.





Students as a full target

This new initiative by the brand is not the first. Last February, Casino decided to make a gesture for students in great financial difficulty. 10% reduction on brand products, collection of essential products and offer of pre-composed baskets for € 5 … Casino commercial operations have enabled, according to the brand, the distribution of 31,000 meals and “To nearly 9,000 students to benefit from -10% on their product purchases, between February and June“. After the success of the spring operations, the brand wanted to renew its offer and address itself in the medium term to the student target for whom “distress not going to stop at school holidays», Confirms Melek Kocabicak, CSR director of the Casino brands.

With the pandemic as a starting point, several large retailers have turned especially to students by forging new offers. In February 2021, Picard was avant-garde by offering its customers to round their bills to the next higher euro to finance the actions of the solidarity grocery store of Agoraé students.