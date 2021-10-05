Charlene and Albert of Monaco separated? The prince finally comes out of the silence

Nine months since Charlene of Monaco has not returned to the Rock. If officially, his state of health prevents him from leaving South Africa, a separation of the princely couple would be the real reason for his absence. Prince Albert has spoken.

A few months ago, Princess Charlene, whose fight against poaching is one of the main battles, flew to South Africa to support the association ChazingZero. Except that Jacques and Gabriella’s mother has still not returned from this mission. Suffering from an infection of the ENT area, Princess Charlene was unable to fly, the only option to join her little family on the Rock.

The surgeries she underwent did not change anything. Charlene is still officially stuck in South Africa for health reasons. But “stuck” might not be the exact term to describe the months-long absence of Prince Albert’s wife. Many rumors claim that tensions have actually arisen within the couple, to the point of considering divorce. Charlene’s messages, pictures and declarations of love to her family on social networks have failed to calm the concerns of admirers. However, a recent intervention by Prince Albert could change the situation.





After having repeatedly joined his beautiful in South Africa, accompanied by their twins Jacques and Gabriella, Prince Albert has proven that between them, everything is going for the best. No later than the end of September, he officially appointed Charlene vice-president of the Monegasque Red Cross, a pledge of the princess’s imminent return to Monaco. But that’s not all.

Guest of RMC next week, Prince Albert (…)

Read more on the website of Here

VIDEO – (Re) discover Charlene of Monaco’s journey in 1 minute

Karine Le Marchand ready to engage in politics? The host makes a radical decision

Prince Charles and Camilla: Lady Diana aware of the existence of their supposed hidden son?

Kylian Mbappé insults Neymar as “tramp”: the French international comes out of silence and explains himself

Delphine (Love is in the pre 2021) talks about her clashes with Christelle: “I wasn’t expecting that”

“I’m not at all frustrated”: Gil Alma talks about his divorce with Aminata and his relationship with his sons