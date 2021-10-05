Charlotte de Turckheim affected by Covid: “shocked”, she gives her news

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 on France Inter, Charlotte de Turckheim gave her news. Affected by Covid-19, she said she was “shocked” to have contracted the virus.

Charlotte de Turckheim is ill. As she told the microphone of France Inter on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the 66-year-old actress contracted Covid-19. “I got caught up with the Covid and I am very surprised because I have been vaccinated. I did not expect such a shock wave” she told Nagui on the show The original band. According to him, Charlotte de Turckheim had managed to slip through the cracks for two years but not this time. “When it hits you … I can’t believe it. Let’s be careful.” she concluded. While she did not disclose the symptoms she has or how she caught the coronavirus, Charlotte de Turckheim hinted that she needed rest. We therefore wish him a good and rapid recovery.

Charlotte de Turckheim in tears on France Inter

Note that it is to evoke the difficult situation of Afghan women that Charlotte de Turckheim was invited on the airwaves of France Inter. And more particularly to give the opinion of his companion Zaman Hachemi. Touched by the subject, she also burst into tears live when she spoke with the host about the issue of women and men under the influence of the Taliban. “It makes me want to cry almost. He (Zaman Hachemi, editor’s note) says there is nothing to do. Sorry. But we must not say that to each other, we absolutely need an end. But for the moment no one does not have the answer. (…) We have, a priori, done everything and it did not work so I do not know what the solution is, and I believe that nobody knows it “, she confided between two sobs. A real emotional sequence …

