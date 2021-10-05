Charlotte de Turckheim very moved: the actress bursts into tears against Nagui on France Inter

The actress Charlotte de Turckheim was at the microphone of Nagui in The original soundtrack this October 5 on France Inter. Talking about the plight of Afghan women completely cracked him.

Insupportable. Guest of Nagui in The Soundtrack as part of the day dedicated to Afghan women, Charlotte de Turckheim expressed her feelings about the fate reserved for them since the return of the Taliban to power. However, she quickly had to stop because of her personal involvement. The actress began by talking about her meeting with the one who became her husband during his travels in Afghanistan. Zaman Hachemi, with whom Charlotte de Turckheim has been married since 2012, is indeed originally from Afghanistan, which makes her particularly sensitive about this country and what is happening there.

“We talk a lot about Afghan women but we do not mention, and I would like to do so for them, the Afghan men who are suffering horribly. They don’t want to be assimilated to these men (the Taliban, editor’s note), Zaman is sick just to think for two seconds that he can be assimilated to that. These men are fathers, they are brothers, they are husbands. And they are suffering a lot because they know that if the Taliban take their daughters, they will become sex slaves. What is horrible for them is this helplessness, this guilt “. A guilt who led Charlotte de Turckheim’s husband in silence from which she cannot get him out despite her exortions that he expresses her anger or her despair.

Charlotte de Turckheim: “Why do we scare men so much?”

Following the question of Nagui who would like to know what it is possible to do to help the women and men who are under the influence of the Taliban, Charlotte de Turckheim has an answer as short as it is sharp. “Nothing“. And of continue after a deep breath and between sobs : “It almost makes me want to cry. He (Zaman Hachemi, editor’s note) says that there is nothing to do. Sorry. But we must not say that to ourselves, there must absolutely be an end. But at the moment no one has the answer. (…) We have, a priori, done everything and it didn’t work so I don’t know what the solution is, and I don’t think anyone knows “. The actress went on to talk about the condition of women, and summed it up in one question: “Why do we scare men so much?“, and above all why is this fear at the origin of so many feminicides?

