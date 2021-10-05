“Cheated, lied, chatted, blown away, negotiated …”, Bernard Tapie’s daughter, Sophie, boosted in The Voice? Patrick Cohen swings!

A new revelation that risks making noise. In 2013, Sophie Tapie was a candidate for The Voice. Freshly landed, she then seduced Jenifer, but also Louis Bertignac with the hit “Grenade” by Bruno Mars. Kept in the competition, the pretty blonde was not guaranteed to go very far. But it was without counting on his famous dad.

Died on October 3 at the age of 78, C à Vous decided this Monday, October 5 to pay him a tribute on the set. Patrick Cohen, always very frank, then painted a portrait of the businessman who has, over the years, “Cheated, lied, chatted, amazed, negotiated, seduced, promised, threatened”. A description that leads directly to his daughter, candidate for the TF1 show since, according to him, Bernard Tapie “Do not consider that we can win without cheating, for him, there were no other solutions”.





To illustrate his words, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine’s accomplice immediately made the connection, “Bernard Tapie was looking for tricks to save his daughter, Sophie, then a candidate for The Voice ”. An unexpected revelation, following the words of the main interested party last September 28 on the set of TPMP concerning her participation in the All-Stars edition “In my opinion, I had nothing to do there and I preferred to give someone else a chance. “

