checks that can save you a lot of trouble

A single OS to animate them all? No, because not all devices will be able to upgrade to Windows 11! Indeed, Microsoft has established many prerequisites and has not hesitated to exclude from the Insider program machines that do not meet these specifications during its test phase of the new operating system.

As a reminder, if you want to install Windows 11 on your computer, it must have in basic configuration a 64-bit processor at 1 GHz with two cores minimum, 4 GB of RAM memory, 64 GB of storage, a boot UEFI compliant secure platform, a version 2.0 of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM), DirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x compatible graphics and a 9 ”HD display with a minimum resolution of at least 720p.





Microsoft had nevertheless relaxed its position on certain processors by admitting the Core X-series, Xeon, W-series

and the 7820HQ after having initially excluded them from its list. Nevertheless, and easily, you can check the compatibility of your machine in complete safety thanks to the PC Health Check application. To install Windows 11, TPM and UEFI must be active along with Secure Boot, a compatible processor, and you must have at least 64 GB of free space if you want to dual boot W11.