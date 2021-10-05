Christine Kelly “relieved”: the journalist’s surprise tweet on a controversial subject

This Monday, October 4, Christine Kelly let her joy explode on Twitter. The journalist is happy to rediscover “the splendor” of Paris …

Christine Kelly should have tweaked her thumb seven times before twittering. This Monday, October 4, the journalist of CNews posted a message that was mocked by hundreds of internet users. She then reacted to the dismantling of the Arc-de-Triomphe, packaged for three weeks to pay tribute, posthumously, to the artist Christo. “I was in apnea. Paris is rediscovering the splendor of its history”, wrote Christine Kelly, relieved to find the old paintings of the Parisian monument. In comments, Internet users were quick to mock her: “What kind of spirit can bear a fleeting work of art so little that it suffocates?”, “It’s a shame that art could have suffocated you to such an extent … catch your breath …”, “Ah so that was it, the brain was no longer oxygenated”, “Do you do the same comedy at every monument hidden by a giant tarpaulin, or is it just a whining of circumstance ?”.

But some netizens strongly agreed with Christine Kelly’s point of view. “Yes, it was very very ugly, even grotesque. Good riddance”, “A public and historic building degraded for several weeks! How was it possible to grant an agreement favorable to this degradation !!!!”, “Get rid of we are quick to this horror … I want to find the name of my ancestor, under this tarpaulin, engraved on this prestigious building to the glory of #Napoleon and all his generals! “, can we also read on Twitter. As a reminder, the Arc-de-Triomphe was packed on September 16 in the presence of Emmanuel Macron. “We have a thought for Christo and Jeanne-Claude. They would have been extremely moved (…) because it is the culmination of a 60-year-old dream, declared the President of the Republic. It was a crazy dream and you made it happen, Vladimir (Yavachev, artist’s nephew), thank you very much.

Emmanuel Macron praised “a masterpiece”

Emmanuel Macron had rented “a masterpiece” who “does not cost taxpayers anything” and that “contributes to the influence” of the country, thanking “the thousand arms” which made the project possible. The packaging of this monument required 25,000m2 of bluish silver recycled fabric, held together by 3,000 meters of red rope. For three weeks, more than 800,000 people came to admire this posthumous work. For Christo, it was the dream of several decades. In 1961, three years after their meeting in Paris, the artist and Jeanne-Claude began to design and create temporary works for public space. Christo made, in 1962-63, a photomontage with the Arc de triomphe packaged, seen from avenue Foch, then, in 1989, a collage, before resuming and developing this project from 2017. Died in May 2020, he could never have seen it.

