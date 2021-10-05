Claude Puel fired, the list that scares ASSE

Claude Puel may have saved his skin with the draw against OL in the derby.

The last minute penalty scored by Wahbi Khazri made it possible to take a point, and to avoid a disappointment which could have been fatal to the technician from Saint-Etienne. Nevertheless, ASSE is still considering the radical solution of firing its coach if the last place in the standings were to continue. The solutions under study do not in any case thrill the supporters of Saint-Etienne, who wonder if the leaders have any vision for the future, or if they are content to reuse the French coaches who are free. According to L’Equipe, the names of David Guion, Pascal Dupraz, René Girard, Luis Fernandez and even the return of Jean-Louis Gasset are mentioned internally. No solution holds the rope, but the Stéphanois supporters preferred to pour into irony when commenting on this short-list which does not necessarily make you dream.





“ Guy Lacombe and Raymond Domenech were also surveyed. The latter says he is “interested” in the project to straighten out this club which has such a special place in its heart. “, Launched a tweet, while many quite folk names like Le Guen, Sikora, Guy Roux, Michel, Hervé Renard were thrown on the fly. For some, with this coaching profile, it’s as if ASSE could already validate their ticket in Ligue 2: “ I got to Pascal Dupraz the tweet he shouted ETTTT THE GOAL OF LE HAVRE “. At a time when the bad results mainly result in stagnating ASSE in a dangerous zone, the sale of the Forez club is not moving forward either. And without means, the names of the coaches already mentioned may well become tracks very quickly if Claude Puel were to jump.