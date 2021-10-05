Claude, the legendary adventurer of “Koh-Lanta”, annoys Internet users

This Tuesday, October 5, a new number of “Koh-Lanta: The Legend” was broadcast on TF1 and to everyone’s surprise, the fan’s favorite adventurer drew the wrath of Internet users.

This is the novelty of this new school year in 2021. The program “Koh-Lanta” is no longer broadcast on Friday evenings, as has been the case for the past twenty years. Now, TF1 makes an appointment with viewers every Tuesday evening to discover the new adventures of the two teams, red and yellow. A change which, seven weeks after its launch, continues to disturb fans of “Koh-Lanta”. Nevertheless, the flagship program of the first channel continues to bring together millions of French people.

This Tuesday, October 5, the adventurers of this edition “The Legend” once again proved their physical and ingenious prowess. It must be said that this new episode of “Koh-Lanta” has started very strongly. The “Legends” of the game competed against each other on the iconic raft event. Before this game of comfort, the two teams each had to build a raft … And on the side of the yellow team, there were some tensions between Claude and Sam.





“The season of too much”

The legendary Claude, who is in his fourth participation in Koh-Lanta, directly imposed his ideas on the rest of the group. If Sam allowed himself a small remark, the record holder of the show did not hold it against. The adventurer quickly showed himself to be a director and his behavior somewhat irritated Internet users. Throughout the episodes of this “Koh-Lanta: The Legend”, the adventurer who unleashes passions, finds himself in the crosshairs of Twittos. Even if they “love it“he them”annoyed“strongly and a wave of exacerbation has emerged on the social network.”Relou“,”insupportable“… Claude only has fans!

“He’s the legend”

Despite these few criticisms, Claude remains in the hearts of fans of “Koh-Lanta”. Many Internet users supported the adventurer and wanted to defend him on the social network. Moreover, some detractors have remained silent after witnessing the performance of Claude and the yellow team during the test of comfort. It is ultimately thanks to him and his ideas that they won the game hands down. For them, Claude is “too strong”. A Twitter follower even compared him to Federer.

Claude has proven himself to be a complete adventurer and for many Koh-Lanta fans this record holder deserves to win this anniversary season.

