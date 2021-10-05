Climate: a financial coalition at the Elysée

John Kerry, the special climate envoy of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and President Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, October 4. MICHEL EULER / AFP

An afternoon at 36 trillion dollars (31 trillion euros): rarely the leaders of financial institutions totaling such firepower will have been assembled, even if the essential was done by interposed screen. On Monday, October 4, the annual high mass of the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Funds (OPSWF – “One Planet Sovereign Fund”) coalition was held at the Elysee Palace, in the presence of Emmanuel Macron and John Kerry, the envoy. climate report from United States President Joe Biden, as well as from Mark Carney, advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for COP 26.

This international platform was created by President Macron in December 2017 to “Accelerate” the establishment of management policies in line with the Paris agreements at sovereign wealth funds, these armed arms of States, with the idea of ​​then leading to private finance. “Our investment policy is based on our responsibility to generate a sustainable return for future generations”, recalls Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, Managing Director of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also “At COP 26, the world must honor the Paris agreement”

With its counterparts from Abu Dhabi (ADIA), Kuwait (KIA), New Zealand (NZSF) and Saudi Arabia (PIF), the Qatari fund is one of the five founding members of the OPSWF steering committee. . Over the years, the circle has grown to now have 43 members, including asset managers (Amundi, BlackRock, HSBC Asset Management, etc.) and investment funds (Ardian, Carlyle, Macquarie, etc.).

“The results are difficult to be felt”

“This is not the first meeting between the French government and sovereign funds, and the results are struggling to be felt on the front of the decarbonization of financial flows. The billions of dollars still invested by some sovereign wealth funds, like that of Japan, in the coal sector say a lot about the way that remains to be covered in order to align their portfolios with the recommendations of the International Energy Agency ”, deplores Lucie Pinson, head of the NGO Reclaim Finance. For her, “It is no longer enough just to get out of coal, but to no longer develop a new field of fossil energy production, and to fully decarbonize the electricity production sector, at the latest by 2040”. “Let’s hope that this meeting one month away from COP26 will finally lead to real commitments. “

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also French banks, the leading European fossil fuel financers in 2020

The participants in the coalition bear witness to in-depth work, a virtuous emulation which is beginning to bear fruit. From QIA investments in plant-based meat manufacturers to those in Mubadala (Abu Dhabi) in “green” hydrogen, to reducing the use of nitrogen fertilizers on farms belonging to the NZSF, the funds were able to report on Monday “More than a hundred” concrete achievements since the previous opus.

You have 44.57% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.