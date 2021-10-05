Climate activists barge into Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

During the Louis Vuitton spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, on October 5, 2021. VIANNEY LE CAER / VIANNEY LE CAER / INVISION / AP

Extinction Rebellion activists broke into the Louis Vuitton fashion show at the Louvre on Tuesday, October 5 to denounce the impact of the fashion industry on climate change, on the last day of Paris Fashion Week .

“Overconsumption = extinction” (overconsumption = extinction), could we read on a banner unrolled by an activist of this international movement of civil disobedience in the fight against climate change. She landed on the podium in a gallery of the Louvre in the middle of a parade before being ousted by a security agent, noted a photographer from Agence France-Presse (AFP).





A protester ousted from the runway of the Louis Vuitton spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 5, 2021. VIANNEY LE CAER / VIANNEY LE CAER / INVISION / AP

42 garments per capita in 2019

Thirty activists from Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and Youth For Climate are behind this action, two of whom were arrested, according to their press release. Activists demand government to impose “An immediate reduction in production levels in the sector, while 42 items of clothing per inhabitant were marketed in France in 2019”, according to the same source.

Questioned by AFP, the Louis Vuitton house did not react immediately.

For this first post-Covid parade in front of the public, the artistic director of the women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, has chosen the theatrical aesthetic. Basket dresses, long feather capes and goggles opened the parade to better underline the play of volumes in very modern looks from the couturier, master of the cut.

Tuxedos become oversized or are declined in jeans, short skirts and riding pants take volume at the level of the hips. “Time dissolves functions and codes, it brings together the changing rooms (…). The humble uniform knows the pomp ”, wrote the stylist in the parade’s intent note.

The women’s ready-to-wear week ended Tuesday in Paris with a parade paying tribute to Alber Elbaz, an Israeli-American fashion designer who was artistic director of Lanvin, who died of Covid-19 in April. More than 40 fashion houses have joined design studio AZ Factory, his latest project, to create looks in his homage.

