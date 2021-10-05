Cnes unveils the five startups that will send their prototype to the Moon

Men back on the Moon, it’s coming very soon! With the Artemis program, NASA hopes to land a crew on lunar soil in 2024. For their part, China and Russia want to jointly build a station on the moon.

Driven by this enthusiasm, CNES and the Toulouse incubator Nubbo announced last June in The gallery the creation of TechTheMoon, the world’s first incubator dedicated to the lunar economy. Objective: to find some nuggets that will contribute to solutions to develop lunar resources, to the proper functioning of infrastructures and to the life support of the men and women working in a lunar base.

How CNES wants to embark startups in lunar exploration

Following the selection, five startups have just joined the incubator. The latter will have premises in the very heart of Cnes in Toulouse in the Cadmos unit, responsible for piloting Thomas Pesquet’s experiments in the ISS. “Entrepreneurs will have access to Cnes experts to refine their project. They will also be able to take training in space law and participate in a major conference next spring in Toulouse with national and international players from NewSpace”, details Thomas Fouquet, adviser to the director in charge of innovation, applications and science at Cnes. Startups will also be able to work at Nubbo’s premises in La Cité.

At the end of the twelve months of the program, each startup will have to present a prototype for the Moon but also market applications for the Earth. The idea is also that each project is presented in front of investors to carry out a pre-series A fundraising (to fill a financing need between one and three million euros). For its part, Cnes could continue to support the most promising startups over time.

Spartan Space Inflatable Lunar Habitat

Founded by the former director of the space branch of the Marseille-based company Comex specializing in underwater work, Spartan Space has developed EuroHab, a prototype of an inflatable lunar habitat.

“The next manned missions on the Moon will land on very flat areas, very safe so as not to risk an accident, but these areas are not necessarily the most interesting scientifically. Astronauts will have to move away and our habitat could serve as a relay, a base camp to reach more distant areas “, describes Peter Weiss, the creator of Spartan Space.

The idea is to integrate this cabin as a payload of a lunar lander. The startup took as its base vehicle the EL3 (European large logistic lander) of the European Space Agency. Once the lander is placed on the surface of the Moon, the habitat will inflate. The module will be seven meters in diameter and seven meters high with the lander, including three meters high dedicated to housing.

A first prototype is currently in manufacture in Grenoble with the company Air Liquide and a model will be presented in the coming days during the Universal Exhibition of Duba.ï. The nugget also won the Jacques Rougerie Foundation prize and is closely followed by former astronaut Jean-François Clervoy. The startup is financially supported by Cnes and the European Space Agency. Beyond the lunar prototype, Spartan Space is considering adapting the concept to a modernized submarine station.

Orius Technologies’ optimized plant production

After 10 years of experience in indoor agriculture, Paul-Hector Oliver had the idea to found Orius Technologies. The startup wants to send compartmentalized modules to the Moon to produce plants, vegetables and fruits with maximum yield and minimum resources.

“Today, space agencies use huge greenhouses that produce any type of crop. We are taking a break from this model. We believe that to optimize production, we should rather compartmentalize these crops with, for example, a module for tomatoes, a module for plants, another for carrots, etc. This will make it possible to achieve better yields in terms of quantity and quality while limiting the electricity and the necessary nutrients “, describes the entrepreneur.

Everything will be coupled with sensors to remotely manage plant monitoring and send maintenance alerts. The startup intends to rely on the presence in Toulouse of teams from Medes (space medicine) and those responsible for designing dishes for ISS astronauts to refine future dietary needs on the Moon.

The innovation of Orius Technologies could also find several fields of application on Earth. “These standardized modules deliver production units of less than 4m2 which can be used in support of agricultural research teams to accelerate the variety selection functions or to carry out tests on plants. This type of experiment is being carried out today. in a greenhouse with less precision. Our modules could also be of interest to the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries “, adds Paul-Hector Oliver.





Reusable space vehicles

Founded by alumni of ArianeGroup and of the Orion program piloted by Airbus, the Franco-German company The Exploration Company develops reusable space vehicles.

“This vehicle will make it possible to remain in orbit around the Earth three to six months for 10% of the costs of the costs of the ISS (which requires three billion maintenance per year), then to go to the Moon and return to Earth for 30% of the current cost of American startups. This vehicle will be supplemented by a Space Store, which will make it possible to open source certain technologies developed for the vehicle and to offer navigation software for sale in order to be able to equip the multiple robots that Little by little, the Moon will come to explore, ”describes Hélène Huby, co-founder of the startup.

The young company relies on reusable vehicles capable of being refueled with fuel produced from space. To achieve economies of scale, the vehicle will be standardized and smaller in scope than those currently being developed by American startups. “We are planning to land a 500 kg machine on the moon, not 100 tonnes like Space X’s Starship rocket.”, concludes the manager.

A portable tool for measuring antenna performance

For its part, the startup Anyfields is developing a portable device capable of visualizing electromagnetic radiation and measuring the performance of antennas. This tool is based on technology developed over the past ten years within Onera.

“All current antenna measurement systems are based on complex and bulky machines. Our system will be compact and can therefore be taken to the Moon. It will be very fast: in one minute the image of the electromagnetic field will be displayed”, explains Stéphane Gemble, CEO of the startup. Among the two other co-founders are Nicolas Capet, the president of Anywaves who develops antennas cut for New Space and Daniel Prost who developed the technology within Onera. On Earth, the Anyfields system could be used by engineers to test a new antenna or to quickly perform quality control on a series of antennas.

Cameras to detect surface contamination

The startup Metis, for its part, is working on an imaging system to detect faults in components or space equipment in a mobile manner whatever the environment.

“We are working on two prototypes. An ultra-spectral camera that will scan the studied surface and make an image cube providing hundreds of wavelengths, from ultraviolet to infrared. And then it will be possible to to trace certain spectra, in other words the signatures of certain materials or to recognize their geographical distribution. The second camera will allow to focus on a specific material and to visualize it dynamically “, indicates Frédéric Bourcier, co-founder of Metis and former Cnes.

The cameras can be used on the Moon to locate, for example, deposits of glue on a satellite during space travel or to detect solar panels or faulty equipment. On Earth, this imaging system could be used to spot a radioactive contamination during the dismantling of nuclear installations or in the operation of mines. The innovation will be used to analyze a work of art without touching it. “The art market needs new diagnostic, quantification and traceability tools to guarantee transactions”, concludes Philippe Walter, co-founder of Metis and also director of research at the CNRS in a laboratory specializing in the study of heritage materials.