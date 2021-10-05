Cocoa powder: the 2 references to avoid

In its latest issue, 60 Millions de consommateurs took an interest in the composition of breakfast products and established a ranking of powdered chocolate drinks. Verdict.

Children love it and many adults love it too, but to benefit from the benefits of cocoa for breakfast, you still have to know how to choose your chocolate powder.

In its October issue, 60 million consumers has analyzed many breakfast products including 15 references of chocolate powders. These national brand or private label products have been rated for their composition and nutritional value.





Beware of sugars and additives

Verdict: only two references in the panel contain additives, the latter therefore arrive at the end of the ranking (see our slideshow above). Chocolate powders are also found to be low in fat but still too rich in sugars, “a bowl of 200 milliliters provides an average of 20 grams of sugars, especially sucrose and fructose … or 40% of the recommended daily allowance” indicated 60 Million which invites to favor products richer in cocoa, which will contain more fiber.

At the top of the ranking, the Jolivia brand raw organic cocoa powder obtains a score of 16.5 / 20 thanks to its good nutritional values ​​and the absence of additives.

