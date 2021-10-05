company employees facing many technical problems

Internal messaging out of service, servers inaccessible to engineers … The massive outage that affected the Facebook group had direct repercussions on its employees.

It was not just Facebook users who suffered from the mega-blackout on Monday. Its employees too. According to testimonies reported by the New York Times, employees of the American digital giant found themselves overwhelmed as the company’s internal systems also stopped functioning.

The security team “has been informed of a system failure affecting all of Facebook’s internal systems and tools,” according to an internal memo sent to employees. Those tools included security systems, an internal calendar and planning tools, according to the memo.

Employees unable to access their offices

Employees say they had difficulty making calls from their work laptops and receiving emails from people outside the company. Facebook’s internal communications department, called Workplace, was also unavailable, which prevented many employees from working. Some have had to turn to other platforms such as LinkedIn, Zoom or Discord to chat with colleagues.





In addition, some employees going to work were unable to access their offices or meeting rooms, their digital badge simply no longer working. Consequence: The company’s security engineers explained that they could not assess the failure because they cannot access the server areas.

Towards a “manual reset” of servers

As a result, a small team of employees quickly had to be sent to Facebook’s data center in Santa Clara, Calif., To attempt a “manual reset” of the company’s servers, according to an internal memo.

The reasons for the outage, which also affected WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger, are currently unknown. Two members of the group’s security team, contacted by the New York Times, confide anonymously that it is unlikely that this is a cyberattack, as it cannot simultaneously affect all of the group’s applications.

Cyber ​​security experts have noted signs that the computer paths to access Facebook’s platforms have been disrupted. A few hours before the restoration of services, the technological director of Facebook had sent on Twitter his “sincere apologies to all those affected by the breakdowns of Facebook services”.