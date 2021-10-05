Confinement: students will return to school from October 12

A new back-to-school calendar was presented on Monday, October 4 by the government and the vice-rectorate. It provides for a staggered start from October 12 for middle and high school students, and from October 18 for primary and kindergarten students.

This was information expected by all parents of students in New Caledonia. The children will begin their return to the school benches from Tuesday, October 12.

First the biggest …

The start of the school year is scheduled for Tuesday, October 12 in middle and high schools. It will be carried out in a phased manner, according to an organization that will be specific to each establishment. “We cannot organize ourselves in the same way in a small college in Brousse and in the Jules-Garnier or Dick-Ukeiwé high schools”, poses Isabelle Champmoreau, vice-president of the government in particular in charge of education. For teachers, the pre-entry will take place on Monday, October 11. Boarding students will be welcomed on the evening of Monday, October 11.

… and then the little ones

The calendar has already been established for primary and kindergarten in the South and North provinces. The organization has yet to be established at the Loyalty Islands. “The transport problem is not the same and requires more work, warns Isabelle Champmoreau. Likewise, a boarding school has been requisitioned to accommodate positive cases. “

For the others, everything will start on Monday, October 18 with different calendars in the North and in the South.

North Province:

October 18: Small, medium and large section of kindergarten and CP

October 19: CE1, CE2, CM1 and CM2

South Province:

October 18: Small section, CP and CE1

October 19: Middle section and CE2

October 20: Grande section, CM1 and CM2

A strict health protocol

From kindergarten to high school, the start of the school year will be with a very strict health protocol. For all teachers, the mask will be compulsory. This is also the case for students from CP. Only kindergarten children will not need to come to school with a mask.





Regarding closures due to positive cases, two scenarios are possible. In kindergartens, a positive case in a child will be enough to close the class for seven days. For other levels, the seven-day closure will be imposed if three or more cases are detected among students in the same class.

Finally, self-tests will be distributed free of charge to parents before the start of the school year. “They will not be compulsory, but are strongly recommended”, specifies the vice-president. If nothing has been done for the moment, it is likely that this self-test device will be renewed every week.

Alternation between attendance and distance learning

To meet a need to limit the number of people in secondary schools, only half of the students at a time will attend classes in classrooms in high schools and colleges. The alternation between remote and face-to-face work will be done on a weekly or daily basis depending on the establishment.

The pupils of New Caledonia are fortunate to have been able to follow two thirds of the year normally, but this crisis comes at the worst moment, that of preparing for the end-of-year exams. Erick Roser, vice-rector

Modified exams

In this particular context, the exams will be turned upside down. For the written tests, it is the continuous assessment that will be privileged. “It is a fairer means and which will make it possible to follow the progress by establishment”, says Erick Roser, the vice-rector. The maintenance of oral is planned, because “they adapt easily to the progress of the program”.

As for internships, they will always be possible if the barrier gestures are respected.

Finally, concerning Parcour’sup, the limit has been extended to October 13 to establish its wishes. They must then be confirmed before October 20.

