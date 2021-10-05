controversial scene, panties … 10 secrets about the series and actresses that you (maybe) don’t know!

Witches of Charmed marked television and brightened up our Saturday nights on M6. Focus on the secrets of a cult series, now available in full on Salto!

As Buffy the vampire slayer, Smallville, Beverly hills or even The Scott brothers, Charmed is one of those series which marked a whole generation and which still attracts crowds. Launched in the United States in 1998, the fiction, which also had the right to its reboot with many differences, thrilled its fans for eight seasons. On the occasion of the arrival of Charmed on Salto, the French platform, Télé-Loisirs reveals ten secrets that you (perhaps) did not know about the series and the actors.

The filming of Charmed did not take place in San Francisco

Although the city represented in Charmed either San Francisco, the series was filmed in Los Angeles. All aerial and background shots that are shown are archival footage. The house used for the exterior shots of the Halliwell Mansion is located at 1329 Carroll Avenue in Los Angeles, California. For the scenes inside, the mansion has been completely reconstituted in studios.

Breast problem for Holly Marie Combs …

The production of the series found that Holly Marie Combs (Piper) had a less opulent breast than that of her two comrades, Shannen Doherty (Prue) and Alyssa Milano (Pheobe). She was then asked to wear looser underwear on screen, which she wouldn’t do for very long as she found it ridiculous!

Foot pain for Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano (who revealed to have kept in touch with only one actress on the show) suffered during filming. Every week, the costume designers gave her new shoes, so she didn’t have time to make the shoe. As she was shooting many action scenes, the actress often found herself with blisters on her feet.

Dressing gown on the set …

A shoot is often long and trying, Holly Marie Combs (who was tackled by one of the stars of the reboot of Charmed) had therefore found its solution! She arrived in a dressing gown so that she could sleep longer. To each their own solution.





Panties problem for Shannen Doherty

Shannen doherty (who was misunderstood according to Darren Star, the creator of Beverly Hills) had a hell of a mishap on set. One day when she had to run, she tripped on a cable and tore her skirt, as well as her panties … That’s how we find ourselves naked in front of the whole team.

Andy Trudeau could have been played by other stars of Charmed

Brian Krause (Leo Wyatt), Julian McMahon (Cole Turner) and Kerr Smith (Agent Kyle Brody) had all auditioned for the role of Detective Andy Trudeau, ultimately played by Ted King in the first season.

What if Shannen Doherty hadn’t left Charmed…

It’s no secret Alyssa Milano and Shannen doherty did not get along on the set of Charmed. Between them, a power war was in full swing. So, if the Season 3 finale ends on a cliffhanger, it was so that the producers could have the choice between the death of Prue or Phoebe, and therefore the departure of the actress. Finally, it is Shannen doherty who left fiction.

Blooper in shambles

To celebrate the end of the shooting of each season, the producers were keen to organize an evening to show the blooper of the shoot. On the program: the best blunders of the actors and the film crew. If the bloopers have never been broadcast, it is rumored that Rose McGowan (Paige) made a lot of mistakes on the first names … Too bad!

Funniest of all was …

Julian McMahon! The interpreter of Cole was a big joker which allowed to create a very good atmosphere on the set. Things changed a lot after his departure …

A scene that is debating!

Krista Vernoff, the current showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy, and who cut her teeth in the business by working as a screenwriter and producer on Charmed from 2000 to 2004, revealed that a plot of Season 5, in which Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) transformed into a mermaid, marked a turning point in her career. This scriptwriting choice even pushed him to stop working on Charmed from the following season. She explained the reasons!