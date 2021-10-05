COP26, a question of “life and death”, says John Kerry

“We must succeed” at the COP26 which will open at the end of the month in Glasgow, declared Monday, October 4 on BFMTV the American special envoy on the climate, John Kerry, who spoke “A critical situation, life or death for many people”.

“We have 55% of the world’s economies that are dedicated to limiting the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius, that’s pretty extraordinary. Now we need the remaining 45% to join us ”, said the special envoy, passing through Paris. “It is a critical situation, life or death for many people”, he said again. “No, it’s not too late (to act) but we must act now ”. “We must do more than the Paris Agreement, Paris is no longer sufficient because we have continued to increase our emissions” greenhouse gases, added John Kerry.

Asked about the tensions between the United States and France following the diplomatic crisis caused by Australia’s cancellation of a major French submarine contract, the special envoy and former US secretary of state said it wasn’t “Not a betrayal” (towards France) but “An absence of communication”. The american president “Asked me about it, he asked me for details on the situation, I described it to him. He was not aware of the impression we had left on the French ”said John Kerry. “I don’t want to go into details but my president is completely dedicated to strengthening our relations” and Joe Biden “Wants to meet President Macron”.

“I am convinced that the biggest problems we face, on nuclear weapons, digital wars, the climate, economic difficulties, especially in the least developed countries, will predominate. We have a lot of work to do together and we cannot get lost in a temporary event that we will soon overcome ”, he said. John Kerry, who is French-speaking, also called “very nice” the interview he had with Emmanuel Macron earlier today. “We spoke like the friends that we are”.