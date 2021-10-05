Covid-19: how long does the Pfizer vaccine protect?

A new study from the laboratory and the American health network Kaiser Permanente analyzed the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine.

A study by the Pfizer laboratory, in partnership with the American health network Kaiser Permanente published this Tuesday in the journal The Lancet, confirms that the two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine would be effective against the risks of Covid-19 infection for a period of six months.

The vaccine would be 88% effective against the risk of infection in the month following the injection ending the vaccination schedule, against 47% after six months.

The study analyzed the medical data of 3.4 million people, between December 4, 2020 and August 8, 2021, in California. It also shows that the vaccine remains 90% effective against the risk of virus-related hospitalizations for at least six months. Efficacy that includes cases of delta variant infection.





Towards a third dose?

“Our study confirms that vaccines are a central tool in controlling the epidemic and remain effective in preventing severe forms and hospitalizations, including against Delta or other variants of concern,” summarized the lead author of the article Sara Tartof.

However, the scientists recall that biases crossed their investigation. In addition to the fact that this study is the result of researchers from the Pfizer laboratory which markets the vaccine, they admit that they have no data from the patients analyzed, concerning the respect of wearing a mask, social interactions or even the profession of the populations studied. (and therefore the impact of human contact), which can be all factors of contamination with the virus.

According to the authors, “booster doses may possibly be needed to restore the high levels of protection observed at the start of the vaccination program.” The results allow the vaccine’s effectiveness to be analyzed over time, a way the scientists say can determine which parts of the population could be prioritized for booster doses.