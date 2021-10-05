Covid-19: new travel conditions to overseas departments and territories

From this October 4, 2021, the fully vaccinated travelers who arrive from the metropolis in the overseas territories of the Antilles and the Indian Ocean no longer have to present a Covid-19 screening test and no formality to complete, announced the Ministry of Overseas.

The relaxation for the vaccinated applies to Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Martin, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyanen, Réunion and Mayotte (and also to Saint-Pierre and Miquelon). On the other hand, the unvaccinated travelers must always present a compelling reason for travel (personal or family, an emergency health reason or a professional reason that cannot be deferred), a negative screening test on boarding (less than 72 hours for a PCR test and less than 48 hours for an antigen), and a pledge on honor to undergo a possible random screening on arrival. The unvaccinated children 12 to 17 years old are exempt from all these formalities if accompanied by vaccinated adults.

For vaccinated travelers arriving from other countries than the French metropolis, a PCR test is required if these territories are classified “orange” or “red”.





Territories in the Pacific Ocean

In New Caledonia, whether the traveler is vaccinated or not, a screening test remains mandatory for adults and each trip is followed by a quarantine, after which it will be necessary to be tested again. A specific health protocol is also in place in Wallis-and-Futuna with screening test and quarantine. Finally in Polynesia, where the tests remain compulsory for travelers even coming from France, a seven-day isolation is planned for travelers coming from countries classified “red”.

