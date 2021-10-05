Covid-19: should we take advantage of the lull to reduce health measures?

Reading time: 6 min

At the beginning of October, the indicators were very clearly green in France with a declining national incidence rate (increasingly close to 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days) and a reproduction rate. which has remained below 0.9 for more than five weeks, hospitals have also declined. Without a doubt, the vaccination will have had a very positive effect on this re-entry, as will the various health measures put in place, in particular the extensive use of the health pass from August and the wearing of a mask indoors – maybe. it was also very good weather, which made it possible to maintain a certain number of outdoor activities, thus limiting contamination by aerosols.

While, on the one hand, the health pass is being implemented for 12-17 year olds and, on the other hand, in some regions, the mask will soon no longer be compulsory in primary schools, can we imagine releasing? the pressure on other health measures?

This is a question that, in some respects, divides specialists, although we remain for the most part united in saying that the conjunction of the health measures in place and vaccination remains an effective brake against the circulation of Covid and, probably, against the risk of an epidemic resumption. Let’s see what are the arguments for or against lifting (thought to be temporary and adjustable) of certain anti-Covid measures.

The umbrella metaphor

Let’s start with what could lead us to think that it is time to put in the closet, at least temporarily, sanitary pass and wearing the mask. The health pass, although not very restrictive on a daily basis for the general public, remains a measure that cannot be considered “normal”. It is in fact not part of the domain of democratic normality to have to present a pass to go to the café or to the cinema… This measure must remain an exceptional measure and be limited only to the moments when it is really necessary. We can, to date, legitimately ask the question of its necessity in view of the health indicators and the very low circulation of the virus in certain metropolitan and overseas departments.

Let’s say the pass is an umbrella. Today, it is no longer raining and the sky is not really threatening over several regions of France and Europe. Of course, if a shower should surprise us, we’ll be glad to have been far-sighted – putting an umbrella in your bag never wet anyone. But, if it’s not raining, we will have congested for nothing. Regarding the wearing of the mask, we can also imagine without it when the circulation of the virus is very low.

If the risk is not completely zero, it remains very limited, and the risk reduction hoped for by the use of the mask in these cases becomes almost zero, because the risk itself of encountering a virus is very low. Are we going to have to keep this mask for years to come because the risk may never be completely zero, but still almost insignificant?

You are no doubt surprised to see us writing this, we who have been accused of alarmists, of cassandra, even of imprisonment at a time when the storm was rumbling. The point is, we continue to fear the emergence of yet another wave in the fall that may require further restrictions. Worse, if you were to probe our souls, you would find that we always contemplate the possibility of disaster scenarios, without being able to predict them or even attach even the slightest probability to them.

A pivotal period

But don’t we all need to take a breather when the weather calms down, to regain our strength in order to maintain the beautiful resilience that we have been able to demonstrate in recent months? So, the counterpart of this slackening of the population would be, on the side of the health authorities, extreme vigilance in the face of epidemic indicators and great agility to put in place health measures, even unpopular ones, as soon as the situation deteriorates, if of course it had to deteriorate.

They will then have to demonstrate pedagogy and transparency in order to explain the conditions for lifting and reinstating measures, guided by measurable and shared health indicators. We could then draw the bases of a new doctrine based on a risk reduction approach and by a reactivity as quick to lift as to reinstate the measures when the indicators, carefully defined, change from green to orange and vice versa.





We are entering an electoral period where the slightest misstep by the executive could be sanctioned by public opinion.

The past months have shown us that agility was not the strong point of the French health authorities, but also of many European countries. There are exceptions, we will talk about Denmark a little further. This is all the more true as we are entering an electoral period in France where the slightest misstep by the executive could be sanctioned by public opinion and suddenly lead decision-makers to curb their initiatives predicted as unpopular.

The other aspect that should prompt us to be extremely careful is the pivotal period represented by the arrival of autumn, both in terms of temperature and humidity and associated behaviors more often indoors for a virus whose we now know that it is diffused particularly by aerosols in closed, crowded and poorly ventilated places. Therefore, we can still understand, if not approve, the wait-and-see attitude of the authorities who seem to first observe the evolution of the indicators during the first weeks of this colder period before notifying, at the risk of missing the opportunity. would represent a brief lull conducive to liberating the population a little.

Responsiveness, agility

The European authorities are benefiting from the interesting experience of Denmark which could be instructive. Indeed, this country of the European Union of 5.8 million inhabitants (the size of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Hauts-de-France or Grand-Est) is highly developed, more densely populated than France, very connected with the rest of Europe. It records a cumulative Covid mortality of 46 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants (compared to 174 in France). We believe that this health performance imposes a certain respect and at least deserves that we take a closer look at its way of acting and reacting in this pandemic.

Responsiveness is the watchword of its policy. He obviously does not have a martingale, and uses the same methods and means as everyone else. But it was the first in Europe to confine its population after Italy in 2020, without waiting for its health system to be saturated to act. He was also the first to introduce the Coronapass, equivalent to the French health pass, from April 2021 … and the first to remove it on September 10, 2021.

Thanks to his agility, he avoids saturation of his hospitals better than his neighbors and saves more lives. Admittedly, Norway and Finland are even outperforming Denmark in this pandemic, but they are countries further from the main roads of Western Europe, less densely populated too. After the summer break, the Danes will have been able to enjoy a life without a pass and without a mask for at least three weeks, the time to recharge their batteries.

Quickly disengage

All of this may not last very long yet, as authorities have warned that at the first signs of a rebound they will reinstate passes and masks, and the rebound doesn’t seem very far away now, but isn’t it always that way? won? If we were to settle into a long period of uncertainty, made up of an unpredictable evolution of the pandemic, should we not be able to quickly be able to disengage and free the population from health constraints, as soon as the lull allows it without excessive risk, even if it means resuming the habits now acquired, at the first signs of a deterioration that is still possible?

If we were able to better predict these phenomena, for example to explain that it is enough to be patient for three or four months, that the extensive use of the pass and the wearing of the mask would then deliver us from this damn pandemic, we would certainly gladly accept these additional constraints.

But when we just don’t know if, in a month, we will again face a terrifying epidemic wall, or on the contrary a succession of ripples, or even none of that, when we are not able to predict a month or two between good weather and a storm, when each of the scenarios seems equally likely, then isn’t it better to be modestly flexible, agile, quick to jump to put on your mask as you pull out your umbrella at first drops, but also quick to put it away to finally take advantage of the thinning?

Thanks to Mahmoud Zureik for the discussions ahead of this paper.