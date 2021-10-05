Covid-19 – The boss of BioNtech anticipates an “update” of his vaccine next year, towards a new dose for everyone?

By the middle of next year an “updated” vaccine may be needed, announces the CEO of BioNtech, partner of Pfizer.

Like Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, who confided at the end of September that he wanted to do with vaccines “as with the iPhone, a product with multiple applications with annual updates “, the CEO of BioNTech believes this Tuesday that an “update” of the serum that his company developed with Pfizer should be necessary, reports Capital.





Uğur Şahin anticipates a new version of the Cominarty vaccine for the middle of next year, he confirmed in an interview with the Financial Times. One way of responding, according to him, to future mutations in Sars-Cov-2, a virus which should remain active by continuously adapting. A declaration which would imply to vaccinate the population again in 2022.

“This year, a different vaccine is absolutely not necessary”, he assured. “But by the middle of next year, the situation could be different. This is an ongoing evolution, and this evolution is only just beginning “, Mr Şahin said. The current vaccines, with the recall campaigns initiated for the most fragile people, remain effective for the time being against the variants in circulation, he said.