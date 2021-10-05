Covid-19: the Pfizer vaccine effective against severe forms for six months

The Pfizer vaccine is indeed effective against the most serious forms of the disease linked to Covid-19. This is what emerges from a study by the laboratory and the American health network Kaiser Permanente which analyzed the medical data of 3.4 million people in Southern California between December 4, 2020 and August 8, 2021.

Several observations: the effectiveness of the vaccine against the risk of infection decreases over time, going from 88% in the month following the injection of the second dose to 47% after six months.

However, the vaccine remains 90% effective against the risks of hospitalizations linked to Covid-19, including in the event of infection with the Delta variant, for at least six months, underlines this study published in the Lancet. In fact, these results confirm previous estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Israeli Ministry of Health.

“Our study confirms that vaccines are a central tool in controlling the epidemic and remain extremely effective in preventing severe forms and hospitalizations, including against Delta or other variants of concern,” said Sara Tartof, lead author of the study in the Lancet.

The question of the third dose

“A specific analysis of the variants clearly shows that the vaccine is effective against all kinds of variants. People infected with Covid-19 who had received two doses of the vaccine were most often infected because of a loss of efficacy of the vaccine over time and not because this or that variant escapes the protection of the vaccine. vaccine, ”added Luis Jodar, vice president and chief medical officer at Pfizer.



RNA vaccine efficacy

Small flat, if the effectiveness of the vaccine is not questioned, external elements such as respect for wearing a mask or professions more or less in contact with the public could change the results a little.

According to the study’s authors, these results show the importance of scaling up global immunization and analyzing vaccine effectiveness over time to decide which populations should be prioritized for booster doses.

This study comes as the European Medicines Agency has just approved a 3rd dose of Pfizer for all adults. She advised that a booster dose can be given to all adults at least six months after the last injection. The other Moderna messenger RNA vaccine should receive a similar notice in the short term.