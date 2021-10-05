Covid-19: three weeks after the lifting of restrictions in Denmark, where is the epidemic?

FOCUS – On September 10, the small Nordic country completely turned the page on restrictions aimed at fighting Covid-19. Was this a good thing, given the current epidemic curves?

Three weeks have passed since Denmark lifted health restrictions linked to Covid-19 on September 10. The virus “is no longer a significant threat to society” and the epidemic is now “under control”, justified the government at the beginning of September. No longer the shadow of a mask or a health pass, offices come back to life and concerts bringing together tens of thousands of fans … the small Nordic country is, for the time being, the only one on the continent to have returned “to life before”.

All the info on Coronavirus: the pandemic shaking up the planet

“In two weeks or three weeks, we will know if the Danish experience is encouraging”, confided at the time to AFP the epidemiologist Antoine Flahault. We will then know “if we can recommend that other European countries lift the extended use of the health pass, and even the wearing of a mask, without running any imminent risk of an epidemic rebound, even if it means reintroducing them in the event of resumption of contaminations “. Verdict?

Slight increase in contamination

On September 29, 19 days after the restrictions were lifted, the epidemic curves suggested a slight increase in contamination. In detail, 542 daily contaminations have, to date, been recorded on Scandinavian territory, against 252 ten days earlier, an increase of 115%. It should be noted that these figures, which, put in parallel with those recorded in France (5,000 daily contaminations) do not have a priori anything alarming, are however to be interpreted in the light of the small population of the country (5.8 million inhabitants). If this increase in the number of daily cases does not impact, for the time being, the number of deaths linked to Covid (2 or 3 on average), it is not to be excluded that this figure will change in the coming days.

Read also

This is the reason why Christian Wamberg, head doctor of the intensive care unit at Bispebjerg hospital, interviewed

by Berlingske, invites the Danes to remain vigilant and not relax their efforts. On the vaccination front, the country recorded, as of September 29, 85% of its population over 12 years fully vaccinated with Covid-19. As a reminder, in June, Iceland had lifted all its restrictions, but had to reintroduce them a few weeks later, due to an epidemic resumption.

On the same subject

The most read articles Giant blackout: Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp stopped for several hours National strike day: transport, school, employment center … What to expect on Tuesday? EXCLUSIVE SURVEY – Presidential: Eric Zemmour between 12 and 15% of voting intentions Pfizer vaccine would be effective against severe forms for at least six months Why is Eric Zemmour debating against Michel Onfray?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.