Covid: The Pfizer vaccine effective for at least 6 months against severe forms

By Manon C. Updated October 5, 2021 at 4:54 p.m. Posted on October 5, 2021 at 4:54 p.m.

A study published today in The Lancet shows that the Pfizer vaccine is effective for at least 6 months against severe forms of Covid.

A new study published this Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet confirms the results of previous research of American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Israeli Ministry of Health: two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine do offer a protection during at least 6 months against severe forms of Covid caused by all variants and thus make it possible to avoid hospitalization of patients as much as possible.

“Our study confirms that vaccines are a central tool in controlling the epidemic and remain extremely effective in prevent serious forms and hospitalizations, including against Delta or other variants of concern “ Sara Tartof, lead author of the study, details in The Lancet press release.





To reach these conclusions, the study was based on medical data from 3.4 million people in Southern California between December 4, 2020 and August 8, 2021. In detail, the study shows that theeffectiveness of Pfizer vaccine against infection risks decreases over time and goes from 88% the month following the injection of the second dose to 47% after 6 months. But the study also points out that the vaccine remains 90% effective against the risk of hospitalization linked to Covid, including in the event of infection with the Delta variant, for at least 6 months.

“A specific analysis of the variants clearly shows that the vaccine is effective against all kinds of variants. People infected with Covid-19 who had received two doses of the vaccine were most often affected due to loss of effectiveness of the vaccine over time and not because a particular variant escapes the protection of the vaccine “ said Luis Jodar, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Pfizer.