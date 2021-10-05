“Creepy”, “phenomenon”, “too much” … the personality of Anne-Lise, Franck’s contender, amazes Internet users (VIDEO)

Anne-Lise, Franck’s contender, marked this sixth episode of season 16 of Love is in the meadow. Netizens kindly laughed at the contender on Twitter, flabbergasted by some of her thoughts and her very offensive attitude towards the farmer.
M6 broadcast the continuation of season 16 of Love is in the meadow, this Monday, October 4. In this sixth episode, Hervé displayed his first preferences, while at Delphine, the tension was at its height with his contender Christelle. On the side of Franck, the Charente sylviculteur, it is Anne-Lise who seems to have the advantage against the discreet Cécile. It must be said that the latter intends to take her time, while her rival gives the impression of being already ready to settle with the farmer. Tensions on which Cécile had also returned. “For Franck I am ‘the strong woman and Anne Lise the fragile little bird’. And the strong woman does not seem to need to have the same attentions “, she regretted.
Anne-Lise seduces Franck with her exuberant side
And for her part, Anne-Lise did not hesitate to put forward arguments to score points with Franck during a walk in the forest. “If it was still cutesy, yes we will meet, a little bit from time to time and then build an adventure carefully. Well, you don’t do such a thing. We are not living a crazy adventure. For me, Love is in the meadow, it’s turning me upside down all my life. If it’s to then be reasonable, it’s not me “, explained the bubbling young woman. She already imagines that Franck will be able to help her raise her children. “I’ve been waiting for seven years to meet someone who welcomes me with my passions, my follies, my perhaps a little exuberant side, my theatrical side”, she was enthusiastic. To illustrate her sweet madness, Anne-Lise gave a very specific example. “You didn’t see me driving. When driving, I call others a communist. I’m horrible.”, she said to the lumberjack who aspires to finally live a life for two. Before hitting him: “I like you very much, I love your ears”.
Internet users very intrigued by Anne-Lise
So many characteristics and curious remarks that greatly intrigued viewers on Twitter. Some have not hesitated to qualify it as “scariest contender in all seasons”. Others recalled that she had clarified during the speed-dating that she had already applied for a transfer and put her house up for sale. But it is especially his punchline on his invectives at the wheel that amused the tweeters a lot. “Definition of rudeness by Anne Lise” you didn’t hear me driving sometimes I call people communists “, one of them had fun.