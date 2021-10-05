Cyril Hanouna looks back on his argument with Sophie and Stéphane Tapie just before the death of their dad

On October 4, 2021, Cyril Hanouna was in charge of a new issue of Do not touch My TV (C8). Like many other programs, he wished to pay tribute to Bernard Tapie, who died on October 3 at the age of 78 as a result of his cancer. Jean-Louis Borloo in particular was invited, the opportunity for the 47-year-old presenter to return to the tensions that arose with Sophie Tapie a few days earlier on his set.

Very close to the Tapie family, the former MEP shared his fond memories with “the Boss”. But before that, he told Cyril Hanouna that before accepting his invitation, he had contacted Sophie Tapie. “She felt sorry a few days ago. These are people with huge hearts, there is not the beginning of a grudge. I came with their agreement to say thank you for this tribute“, he declared. Touché, the dad of Lino (9 years old) and Bianca (10 years old) repeated that he knew how much he had saddened the wife of Jean-Mathieu Marinetti.”I am very close to Stéphane Tapie We started together. We talked about it again this morning, I was messing around with him to change his mind. (…) He told me that we were like two brothers: two brothers can argue with each other but they always love each other even more. Me too, it hurt me a lot because I consider them as my family“, he continued. Words that will undoubtedly touch the singer and her relatives.





Recall that on September 28, the beautiful 33-year-old blonde came to promote her new album 1988 (released four days earlier). She did not hide her discomfort by discovering images of the documentary on her late dad Bernard Tapie made without the approval of the family. She then did not appreciate that being questioned about the state of health of her dad. A somewhat heated exchange therefore followed with Cyril Hanouna, who ended up apologizing on Twitter after discovering Stéphane’s reaction. And the day after this little clash, he returned to that moment. “At one point, we were on our show, in our world, and we didn’t put ourselves in his shoes, that’s the feeling I have. (…) And I was perhaps a little awkward with her. It is not the same when you know the person very well. You talk to him like he’s your buddy on set. (…) It was perceived as aggression but it was not at all that. If I don’t say what I think to Sophie, or to Stéphane … He’s the one who made me start TV“, he had in particular confided.