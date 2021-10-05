Cyril Hanouna reveals the name of the only guest he will not receive in TPMP and explains why (VIDEO)

Cyril Hanouna is known to receive a large number of personalities, all sensibilities combined. But the host of TPMP refrains from receiving a particular person in his broadcasts.
In full promotion for his essay What the French told me written with Christophe Barbier, Cyril Hanouna was invited this October 5 on RTL Morning. He first passed the test of the “political” interview by Alba Ventura – in which he gave his most recent decision on the vaccine – before responding, later, to questions from Internet users. One of them, asked by a certain Céline, tried to push Cyril Hanouna to his limits by asking him if there was guests he would never receive on his trays. The troublemaker of the 8 then responded very frankly, without hiding that there was indeed a person he was not ready to invite.
“I prefer to put them face to face with their contradictions”
The facilitator began by responding: “Before, it was. I once said ‘I will never receive Marine Le Pen, I will receive never Eric Zemmour‘. Today, I moved. I changed my mind because I think before I was not at all armed to receive them, that the team I had around me was not armed to receive them. Today I have a battery of people who may be at odds with them. Which can lead to contradictions. And I changed my mind about it. I was saying ‘no, I don’t want to invite these people, I don’t want to talk about it, I don’t want us to give them a platform ‘. And I changed because I tell myself that, on the contrary, I prefer to confront them with their contradictions rather than to ‘cornerize ‘ and let them express themselves on social networks without adversaries in front of the camera. “
“Words that greatly disturb me”
But there is still a person with whom Cyril Hanouna absolutely does not want to be confronted who is therefore an exception to the rule, as he unveiled this Tuesday morning. “Today there is one who has crossed, which is passed completely to the other side and who has had inadmissible remarks, it is Dieudonne. Dieudonné, I think that’s it, it’s too late, I can no longer invite him. He had anti-Semitic comments, he had incredible comments about history, which greatly disturbs me. I can not anymore. Here is. I can’t invite him. Otherwise I have no one where I tell myself ‘here I can not invite him’.” The controversial comedian, and questioned several times by the courts, is already more or less blacklisted from most of the media.