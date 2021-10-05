Daniel Craig will soon have his star on Hollywood Boulevard

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Daniel Craig at the premiere of “Die Can Wait”, the new James Bond, in London on September 28, 2021.

HOLLYWOOD – A new star on Hollywood Boulevard. Wednesday October 6, two days before the theatrical release in the United States, of the new James Bond, To die can wait, Daniel Craig will receive his star on the Hollywod Walk of Fame. His plaque will be placed alongside the star of Roger Moore, another famous actor who lent his features to 007 from 1973 to 1985, at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.





“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he played in five 007 films. We are delighted to place his star on the Walk of Fame next to that of another famous actor who also played James Bond, Roger Moore, ”Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement Variety.

Daniel Craig is the fourth Bond agent to receive such an honor. Before him, David Niven, Pierce Brosnan, and Roger Moore, have already been thanked with a star in their name. Barry Nelson, James Bond in a TV movie, also has his star on the most famous boulevard in Los Angeles.

Rami Malek, Oscar winner for his role in Queen’s biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, and who plays the villain in the new James Bond, will speak at the ceremony. Producers of To die can wait, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, will also be present at the opening.

