Deschamps on the way out?

“When you win, everything looks wonderful, but it’s not like that. And when you lose, everything looks like a disaster, but neither is it. After the elimination (against Switzerland, editor’s note ), my president (Noël Le Graët) wanted to know my state of mind, my determination, my desire to continue … I wanted to drop out to do an objective analysis. The result is that I am still here. ” Deschamps told La Repubblica, in response to a question about his retention after the failure of the French team during Euro 2021.

The former OM coach is approaching 10 years at the head of the French National Team and does not know what his future will be like after the World Cup in Qatar. His contract with the French Federation ends precisely until the end of 2022. “Would I like to return to the bench of a club? These are two different jobs and I love them both, replies the two-time world champion. In a club you can’t rest for a moment, and in the national team you often have to focus on a week. I don’t know what my next job will be, today I’m here without think about the rest. (…) My adventure began with a barrage against Ukraine. Who knows where I would be today if I had lost it. I say it with great honesty: I do not know what will be my life after the World Cup, but it will be beautiful nonetheless. “



