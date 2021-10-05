Deschamps scared Lucas Hernandez

Present at a press conference, Lucas and Théo Hernandez reacted to their first joint summons to the French team.

It is a real event. For the first time since Hervé and Patrick Revelli, two brothers have indeed been summoned to the French team for the Final Four of the Champions League. Summoned for the first time in September, Theo Hernandez has indeed found in Clairefontaine Lucas hernandez, fully recovered from his knee problem. To the delight of the two brothers.

“It’s a pride, a pleasure to be here with my brother. We cannot imagine this moment. We could not dream of that as a child. It is exceptional, incredible. It’s an amazing time for the whole family. It is a moment of happiness and pleasure. We haven’t been able to train together yet, that will be good. These are unique moments ”, thus entrusted the defender of Bayern Munich, his younger brother continuing in the same vein: “It is an honor to be here with my brother. My mother, my grandfather and the whole family are very happy. You have to work to play together. ”

Theo was not in front of the announcement of the list

Lucas Hernandez nevertheless went through all the states when the selection was announced. The fault with the choice of Didier Deschamps to place Théo Hernandez among the midfielders. “I was fishing with my phone. I was disappointed not to see my brother’s name with the defenders but then he was with the midfielders. I called him to congratulate him ”, he said, his brother seeming to have been much less anxious to know the list. “I was at home watching TV. After my mom and my grandfather called and I thought I had to be on the list ”, he indeed revealed.





If the two brothers easily imagine themselves officer side by side, they now rely on the choice of Didier Deschamps. “These are the coach’s choices, I’m here for the team. Above all, I’m here to win. If it’s on the left I would be there 100%. If it is in central defense, I would be there 100% “, thus confided Lucas Hernandez, Theo seeming to rely on the versatility of his brother to play together: “I am rather lateral. Lucas can also play central. We will see the coach’s choices. “

The two former Madrilenians are nevertheless well aware of being in competition. “We will help each other but on the ground there are no friends,” warned Theo Hernandez, who did not hesitate to tease his elder brother. “Like Lucas, I don’t like to lose. I have the rage to win, I want to win every game. But him, I think it’s too much ”, he confided about his brother, not stay there to room him. “I saw his song, it was not terrible”, he blurted out about his hazing in September. The Milanese had actually been much more convincing on the ball.

Read also:A major package for France-BelgiumFrance-Belgium: Domenech’s uncompromising choicesBelgium had the ‘seum’ in 2018