direct competitors from Orange, Free, Bouygues and SFR

Since last year with the launch of Disney + in particular, the connected TV market has been booming, so much so that many manufacturers consider that their devices come in direct competition with the boxes of operators.

Last year, three quarters of televisions sold were connected, against barely half in 2019. After years of trying to win, the concept is now known and approved by consumers.

The lower prices of the models and their more affordable appearance are not for nothing, of course, but it is also the available applications that can play a role in the choice to turn to this type of device. The VP consumer electronics Samsung France explains having observed a turning point during the launch of Disney + in France. ” The application was not available on all operator boxes and customers in a hurry were equipped”He says. It is true that Disney + having signed an exclusive agreement with Canal +, only boxes equipped with Android TV were able to benefit from the entire platform by downloading the app from the Google store. The application is also expected soon on the Devialet player of Free and Orange and SFR were able to offer it on their decoders recently.

When televisions heckle the operators’ boxes

This argument is not seen very favorably by operators, for whom the distribution of film subscriptions and purchases generates nearly 2.2 billion euros per year. When new distribution channels emerge, “a new mode of consumption is set up, with direct access to the applications of major platforms from the television, without going through the boxes” notes the vice-president of sales at Hisense France.





Especially since the manufacturers, mainly Asian, negotiate directly with the streaming platforms just like the local players, which can therefore impact the discussions of Orange and others with them. These negotiations can also give audiovisual players a privileged place on the home screen or on the remote control. Privileged negotiations for international players which have also been criticized recently by the main French television groups, which are seeking to develop their own platforms.

Samsung makes alliances, other manufacturers want to compete

Smart TV manufacturers thus estimate that they have become direct competitors of triple-play offers, in a country where nearly half of the population watches TV from a box. They have facilitated negotiations on their side but also, closer to the consumer, a very exhaustive choice for the distribution of streaming services, by offering their own stores or by counting on that of Google, which has the merit of quickly offering a complete offer. .

In addition, LG, Hisense or Panasonic are seeking to make the television the center of a larger ecosystem with a range of household appliance products, as operators are seeking to do with their own home automation suites, for example. However, Samsung for its part is an exception: without seeking to compete head-on with operators, it has on the contrary entered into a partnership with Bouygues and SFR so that the latter offer offers including a television. In the case of Bouygues Telecom, the Bbox is even dematerialized and integrated into several models.

Free wants to keep its physical player

On the side of Xavier Niel’s operator, the question is however decided; Freebox players have a future. The founder of Free explained to us last September that he did not want to abandon the idea of ​​his own physical decoder in favor of an application, because it is less subject to the limitations of other hardware (such as low-power processors in connected televisions) and because subscribers prefer the physical.

However, it should be noted that Free meets the needs of equipped people, by also offering its TV interface in multi-TV on Samsung televisions. We also know that Orange is preparing to launch its interface on Samsung Smart TVs, although the details of this offer are still unknown.

