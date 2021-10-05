discover his physical transformation! (PHOTO)

Michal, revealed by the Star Academy 3, posted the results of her physical metamorphosis on her Instagram account this weekend, and it’s quite spectacular!
We still do not know “who stole the orange” but what is certain is that no one has forgotten Michal Kwiatkowski. In 2003, the young Polish took part in season 3 of star Academy. On December 20, 2003, he even faced Elodie Frégé during the show’s grand finale. And even if it is the young woman who shares her life with Grégory Fitoussi who won the Grail, the singer – who had recently explained about the shared gains of the winner of the Star Ac ‘- still marked the fans of the program by his unique voice, his sensitivity and his very own way of resuming the tube The merchant’s orange by Gilbert Bécaud.
Michal pays tribute to the star Academy in a series of concerts
Since his visit to the castle of Dammarie-Les-Lys, Michal has toured between Poland, his native country – where he is a star, just like his brother Dawid – and France in venues always filled with early fans. The finalist of the star Academy is currently on a tour in which he pays tribute to the show that revealed it, by covering songs he had interpreted on the set of TF1 as La Bamba of Los Bolos, which was the anthem of season 3 of the tele-hook, And either I… by Mylène Farmer, with whom he had moved the public, but also Come to me, her hit with her friend Elodie Frégé, or Your song by Elton John.
Michal’s spectacular physical transformation
But to prepare for this tour, the one who shares his life with another singer, Bixente Simonet, has trained a lot and his loyal subscribers can follow his daily sports sessions on his Instagram account. “Every morning of the week I spend them in the gym“he confided a few months ago. On the social network, the artist regularly posts photos, very proud of his plastic, and there is something! This weekend, he published a really before / after The metamorphosis is radical and Internet users have not failed to point out that the one who is still upset by the statements of his friend Elodie Frégé took the opportunity to thank his coach, who can be proud of his student!