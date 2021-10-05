Disney +: have you noticed that some Marvel films were missing from the catalog?

4

If you were planning to remake all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, you will be disappointed to learn that several opus are missing. The media timeline is not the only culprit, as distribution rights also come into play.

Iron Man first of the name is missing in the catalog of Disney +. © Darkstar

When he arrived in France, the Disney + promise was beautiful. In addition to Uncle Walt’s extensive catalog, the possibility of seeing or re-examining the entire saga Star wars, Pixar movies and the now famous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was enticing. Fan enthusiasm was dampened slightly, however, when the French media timeline kicked in, making it impossible for Disney + to stream the most recent films from its own team before the regulatory deadline of three years after theatrical release.

So you say to yourself “never mind, I have time to redo the complete Marvel films in order before the arrival on the platform of the most recent opus such as Avengers Endgame (which should arrive around April 2022), Captain marvel (March 2022) or most recent Shang-Chi (not until September 2024, unless there is a change in the media timeline) “. The requested green giant is not available Except in fact, no, you can’t. As we went through the catalog, we realized that several other films released well over three years ago were also missing. More precisely, it is aboutIron man first of the name, of The Incredible Hulk and of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Unlike the green giant and the spider-man, the iron man was also available at the launch of the platform, as confirmed by the presence on the service of a dedicated page which quickly gives way to a box “The requested media is not available “.



The page dedicated to Iron man is displayed quickly, before disappearing. (screenshot)

The only response provided by the platform when we raise these absences: “The availability of titles varies by country and is subject to change, broadcasting rights and new releases keep the catalog constantly evolving.“Yes, despite its raid on a large part of the big American studios, Disney cannot yet do whatever it wants. At the launch of the MCU in 2008, Marvel Studios was not yet in the fold of the Uncle Walt but had already started to buy back the film rights to his various heroes, sold to the highest bidders when the company was in trouble at the end of the previous century. Recommended article: But in order to be able to launch its film universe, Marvel had been forced to negotiate with external studios to ensure its theatrical distribution. This is how the Hulk cast remained in the hands of Universal and that of Iron Man under the umbrella of Paramount. In France, these distribution rights were negotiated with SND, a company of the M6 ​​group, with which Disney must probably negotiate for the distribution of films on the French version of its platform. Disney against Sony, Paramount and Universal 13 years later, the latter still has to come to terms with the original decisions of Marvel, subsequently acquired in the summer of 2009 for $ 4.2 billion. Regarding Spider-Man, Disney / Marvel’s bickering with Sony is no longer a secret, even if it is interspersed with temporary agreements to allow Spider-Man and his universe to go back and forth between his two parents. For the time being, Spider-Man Homecoming is thus available on Netflix, according to Sony’s wishes and despite that of Disney. Far From Home was released here in July 2019, so we will have to wait until next summer to see the color on an SVoD platform (it has already gone through Canal +).