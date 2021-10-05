Dita Von Teese almost flaunts her chest and eclipses Sylvie Tellier, Cristina Cordula and Denitsa Ikonomova at a Jean-Paul Gaultier event

Present on television in Dance with the stars on TF1 Saturday October 2, Jean-Paul Gaultier was on the side of the Cinémathèque (in the 12th arrondissement of Paris) for a major exhibition, Cinémode, this Sunday, October 3. An exhibition, open to the general public from October 6, 2021 to January 16, 2022, around cinema outfits, that the fashion designer has produced for legendary films: The Cook, the thief, his wife and his lover, And God created the ‘Man, The Stuck Charm of the Bourgeoisie, James Blondes, Sleepy Hollow … “I wanted to show the evolution of women and men in cinema and fashion. Men are becoming more feminine and women are taking more and more power and freedom”, the 69-year-old star told theAFP.

During this event, as part of Paris Fashion Week, a personality that Jean Paul Gaultier knows well warmed up the temperature!





This is Dita Von Teese. On the red carpet of La Cinémathèque, the burlesque dancer looked simply stunning. Part of her chest was visible from or thanks to her long dress which you can see in our slideshow above.

The contestant for the 11th season of Dancing with the Stars hypnotized the photographers and overshadowed the presence of the other personalities. Josiane Balasko, Cristina Cordula or Sylvie Tellier had made the trip. Just like the former Miss France Clémence Botino, Arielle Dombasle or even Moussa Niang with his wife, and Denitsa Ikonomova … In short, beautiful people!

The public will be expected in two days to go into ecstasies in front of the many pieces presented!

Jean-Paul Gaultier will be present to sign his catalog at the Cinémathèque française bookstore next Sunday, October 17 from 5.30 p.m., before a screening, that of Luc Besson’s Fifth Element released in 1997.

See also: DALS: The dark Anthony Colette confides in his new companion!

Writing