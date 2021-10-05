does the rural police from the series with Samuel Le Bihan really exist?

Despite his recent change of channel, Alex Hugo has not lost any fans: the cops of the rural area have again taken full advantage of France 3. But does this police department really exist?
Since its appearance in 2014, Alex Hugo continues to seduce the public. The proof, 5.8 million fans on average were gathered in front of the two unpublished episodes of the fiction now diffused on France 3. Figures to make the head spin which make the green-police series, an essential program of France Televisions. A series based on a simple but nevertheless effective concept: the relocation of the plot to a small village at the foot of the mountains. And despite the tranquility of the place, the rural police do not only settle neighborhood quarrels! But does this police service really exist?
The rural police, a service that depends on the town hall
Former cop of the Marseille criminal brigade, Alex Hugo (played by Samuel Le Bihan, as good hiking partner as his character) fled the city and its atrocities to go green in Lusagne, a small village in the Hautes-Alpes where he joined the rural police, led by Angelo Battala. If the village was imagined for fiction, this is not the case with this police entity, which really exists. Alex Hugo is actually a rural policeman, a sworn officer who works with other police services but who depends on the municipal police and therefore on the town hall. He can be revoked, suspended or sanctioned by the mayor in the event of fault in the exercise of his functions.
“In Death and the good life, the American novel by Richard Hugo whose series is adapted [qui est aussi l’épisode pilote la série, ndlr], the hero is the sheriff of a small town. We had to transpose this profession to us “, explains the production of the series. This is why Alex Hugo regularly gives a hand to his “little cousins” of the national police.
Who will succeed Angelo at the head of the rural police in Alex Hugo ?
The announcement of the departure of Lionnel Astier, the interpreter of Angelo stirred the fans of the series, just as attached to this benevolent character as to Alex Hugo. If there is no question of killing him, Samuel Le Bihan does not want him to be replaced either. Despite everything, someone will have to take the lead in the country: Alex Hugo? Tony Leblanc? Unless a new character like the mayor of Lusagne – on which the police department ultimately depends – takes on importance… It is obviously still far too early to confirm anything. But Angelo’s presence on the air until 2023 leaves plenty of room for coming even if the authors are already imagining the rest!