drone show goes wrong, devices fall on crowd

In Zhengzhou, during a show, dozens of drones which had become uncontrollable fell in rain on the spectators. No injuries are to be deplored.

It’s a fairyland of lights that has gone wrong. In the city of Zhengzhou, China, a drone show, as we see more and more often, ended in disaster. In the midst of the event, held on October 1 to promote a shopping mall, the drones got out of hand and acted on their own.

Among the 200 aircraft that were performing performances, some suddenly turned off and pitched down, in the middle of the crowd.





“More and more people began to fall from the sky, hitting vehicles and trees”, relates a resident near Vice World News, describing “a scene of chaos”.

No injuries to deplore

The 5,000 or so people, many of them children, found refuge in the surrounding shops. Catching in passing some of the presumably defective devices.

No technical explanation has yet been provided as to the reason for this accident, which however does not seem to have caused any injuries, according to the organizers.

An event of a similar nature had also happened last January, relates Vice. A group of drones had crashed into a building during a series of test flights.

Drone shows have become commonplace, especially in Asia, where these impressive light shows are organized for advertising purposes or during national holidays, replacing traditional fireworks.