Dune is a hit at the box office. Part 2 on track?

On display since September 15 in France and since September 17 in most countries of the world where it was expected, Dune has just crossed an important symbolic milestone, and this even before its release in the United States.

In the land of Uncle Sam, Denis Villeneuve’s film is still awaited. It will arrive in US theaters on October 22., with the hope of a nice success confirming the start of the sequel. But Dune is already off to a good start, since crossed the symbolic mark of $ 100 million generated at the global Box Office, including $ 13.7 million in the third week of operation according to Collider. The dynamics of the film remain good, and should take the feature film until its American release without too much concern. Adapted from the work of Frank Herbert, Dune had generated $ 36.8 million in its first weekend.





However, he has already been overtaken by Daniel Craig’s latest James Bond, Die can wait, who has generated $ 119 million during its very first weekend of operation. According to Denis Villeneuve, only a disaster during the American release would jeopardize the production of the sequel. However, it will be necessary to carefully observe the American release, since it will take place in theaters and on HBO Max, mechanically reducing the number of spectators who will move. Remember that Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem.