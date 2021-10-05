ECB: Inflationary surge is due to structural factors, says de Guindos



ECB: THE INFLATIONIST GROWTH IS DUE TO STRUCTURAL FACTORS, SAYS DE GUINDOS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The recent acceleration in inflation in the euro area is due to structural factors linked to difficulties in the supply chain and the European Central Bank (ECB) will watch for any signs of rising wages, said Monday the vice-president of the issuing institute, Luis de Guindos.

The ECB expects inflation, which reached 3.4% last month, to fall back to its 2% target next year, but many within the institution fear that this scenario will be reconsidered. cause.

Luis de Guindos reaffirmed the ECB’s forecast but warned that some of the factors of the recent spike in inflation, such as bottlenecks and rising energy prices, had a “structural” impact and could lead to claims salaries.





“This increase in inflation is not only responding to base effects, there is also a component that will have a more structural impact,” he said at a conference in Madrid, Spain.

“This has an impact that goes far beyond what we expected just a few months ago,” he added.

The ECB’s monetary policy will have to change if inflation becomes permanent due to the persistence of these factors or their impact on wage negotiations, said Luis de Guindos.

“In the job market, we haven’t seen big pay increases yet,” he said.

“But we have to be careful because wage negotiations are only just beginning and the perception of inflation becomes more evident over time.”

Sources told Reuters last month that several ECB officials were preparing for inflation to exceed the forecast of 2.2% for this year, 1.7% for 2022 and 1.5% for 2023 .

This could pave the way for the emergency PEPP asset purchase program to end next March, the sources said. A decision is expected in December.

