Economy | Safety: after the Covid, the Court of Auditors wants to tighten the screw on health

The Covid-19 health crisis has plunged Social Security back into a hopeless deficit, unless “to initiate resolute actions” to “significantly” limit spending, pensions but also health, estimates the Court of Auditors in a report released Tuesday.

To get out of “hole“, we will have to dig deep. After the abysmal losses recorded in 2020 and 2021, the” Sécu “will recover a little, but remains confronted with”the prospect of permanent deficits exceeding 10 billion euros from 2024“, according to the Court of Auditors.

A situation due to Covid-19 and its consequences: on the one hand, “a permanent loss of revenue“, to the tune of 8 billion euros per year; on the other hand, the” Ségur de la santé “and its 10 billion”long-term salary increases“.





The drift is such that the colossal debt takeover voted on last year “would not be enough to cover the 2023 deficit” as expected.

Unless there is a further postponement of the reimbursement of the “security hole” beyond 2033, “choices will have to be made“, warns the Court, which leans unsurprisingly for” a recovery effort focused on expenditure “, in particular” in the areas of health insurance and pensions “.

On the latter, the financial magistrates are content to refer to their previous reports. In terms of health, on the other hand, they are developing several avenues “improving efficiency“, starting with a”multi-year regulation” in order to “achieve potentially more demanding development goals“.

Clearly, after having opened wide the floodgates of “whatever the cost”, the government is asked to turn off the taps: end of the assumption of responsibility at 100% of the teleconsultations, continuation of the reductions of tariffs for the laboratories of ‘medical analysis, recovery “on a larger scale“controls targeting both insured and caregivers.