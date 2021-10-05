Elsa Esnoult reveals the reasons for her weight loss

Guest of L’Instant de Luxe, Elsa Esnoult spoke about her recent weight loss, which she attributes to a painful moment in her personal life.

Her private life is something she absolutely wants to keep a secret. For several years, Elsa Esnoult enchants viewers in The Mysteries of Love, who also raved about his performance in 2019 in Dance with the stars. And while professionally everything seems to work as she wishes, in private, the actress faces like everyone with small disappointments, especially sentimental. In October 2020, she also confided that her notoriety had cost her one of her romantic relationships, while she puts her job above all else. And especially the set of Jordan de Luxe, she also mentioned a “relationship that ended not so long ago“, and which is in a way behind her recent weight loss.

“It contributed, it’s a whole“, thus confided Elsa Esnoult in The moment of luxury, which evokes “small annoyances” which also led to this weight loss. “It may have mixed with other things that took my head a lot“, said the actress and singer, who recalls that she is” only a human being “. A weight loss however satisfactory for her, who sometimes wonders about her love life, in particular her maternity desires, she who last March assured “not yet have found the father of [ses] future children “. “I’m also planning to have a baby on my own. I think I would be able to. The idea doesn’t scare me more than that. And then I could count on my mom’s help from time to time.”, she had thus specified.

Elsa Esnoult’s father worried about his love life

Concerned about her love life, Elsa Esnoult however seems less worried than some of his relatives concerning this aspect of her private life, since last May, it was her father Gilles who was worried about seeing her one day happy with someone ready to share her life. “What I would like now is that she succeeds in her sentimental and emotional life as she did in her professional life. I hope it will continue, but now she should take a little time. for her and that she can organize herself sentimentally “, he had confided. Decidedly, the love life ofElsa Esnoult seems to interest a lot of people.

