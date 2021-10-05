Emmanuel Macron calls on Europeans to “be clear” with themselves

The French President called on Tuesday, October 5, arriving at a European Union summit in Slovenia, Europeans to “be clear” with themselves in a “increasingly upset geopolitical context”, drawing lessons from the Australian submarine affair.

“We must look at the decisions that are taken by our allies with lucidity”, declared the French head of state at the start of the informal summit at Brdo Castle, not far from the capital Ljubljana. “There are choices that have been made which I cannot say were signals of consideration” towards “France and Europe”, he added. The president referred to the conditions for the departure of American troops from Afghanistan and the AUKUS strategic agreement between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific region.

In this context, “we need clarification and re-engagement” from the United States, said Emmanuel Macron, who met Tuesday morning in Paris with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “But we need to be clear with ourselves about what we want for ourselves, for our borders, for our security, for our energy, industrial, technological and military independence “, he added.





The discussion on the dinner menu between the 27 EU leaders should focus, he said, on the strategy for “to continue to work in good faith with its historical partners and its allies but also to continue to increase its independence and its sovereignty”.

Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that he will speak by phone with US President Joe Biden in mid-October before meeting him at the G20 in Rome on 30 and 31. “I think this will be the right opportunity to see how we can re-engage”, he stressed.