Emmanuel Macron wants minjets, a comedy on the right? – Release

The head of state, who makes no secret of his support for the nuclear option, could announce in mid-October a plan in favor of “Small modular reactors” (SMR). A way to mark the ground politically against the right-wing candidates on an eminently sovereign subject. But not only.

Between Emmanuel Macron and the atom, the love story continues. A few months before the presidential election and while gas and electricity prices are soaring, the Head of State is preparing to send a new message of unconditional support for nuclear energy, the best suited, according to him , to respond to the great challenge of global warming. According to Europe 1, it could make a strong announcement in favor of the development of a French sector of mini nuclear reactors – the “SMRs” (for “Small modular reactors ”) – on the occasion of a trip in mid-October to Belfort (Territoire de Belfort), the French industrial heart of nuclear engineering and turbines with the former Alstom plant taken over in 2015 by the American General Electric (GE). A way of redeclaring its flame in nuclear therefore, even if it means bristling a little more environmentalists and Greenpeace. But above all to strongly mark its sovereign and political territory fac …